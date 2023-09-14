PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria County Board took time to recognize Peoria local Dean Troutman for his recent fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Troutman recently completed a 350-mile walk to raise money for St. Jude. This is one of many he has taken to fundraise for those in need.

County Board Member Brian Elsasser bestowed the proclamation to Troutman and would go on to say, “Even after the most recent 350-mile walk at the age of 93, he plans to take the remaining half of the year to rest before deciding whether or not he’s gonna do another trek in 2024.”

He would jokingly add, “It takes me a while to rest just after walking a mile.”

Troutman’s pilgrimage started May 21 in Princeville. He would walk to Monroe, Wisconsin before returning to Princeville on July 4.

He reached his goal of raising $20,000.

One of Troutman’s first notable charity walks was for Troutman Park in Peoria, where he raised money for the park in honor of his late wife.