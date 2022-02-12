PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man wanted for questioning in a criminal sexual abuse case and also a suspect in a parental abduction is now in custody.

On Saturday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) received a call from the Peoria Police Department, who were trying to locate a GMC Yukon that was being driven by Juan Martin Mercado, 30, of Peoria.

On I-70 in St. Clair County, an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of Mercado’s. It was confirmed to be the correct vehicle, and Mercado was taken into custody without incident.

The five-year-old girl also in the vehicle was taken into protective custody and is in the process of being reunited with family.

According to Peoria County Jail records, he was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 13 and 17.