PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Valley man has been booked into the Peoria County Jail for murder in connection with a double shooting that occurred on Thursday evening.

Ronnie L. Simmons, 21, of the 1200 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, was booked into the county jail just before midnight Friday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery.

Killed was a 25-year-old man. Another man, 26, suffered non life-threatening injuries. The identity of the man who died will be released later by the Peoria County Coroner’s office.

The shooting death is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

At about 6:15 p.m., Peoria police responded to the area of Madison Avenue between Laveille Street and Spring Street on a report of two people being shot. There, officers found a vehicle which had been struck by gunfire. Various items of evidentiary value were collected at the scene, according to police.

In a news release, Sgt. Amy Dotson, a police spokeswoman said, there was no alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Rather, officers learned of the shooting scene from a phone call from a resident.

Both victims were brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle, Dotson said.

Initial information gathered during the course of the investigation indicated the suspect had a verbal altercation with the victim when the suspect left but returned with a firearm. The suspect shot the victim as well as a second victim.

Detectives quickly developed leads on who the alleged shooter was and he was taken into custody without incident, Dotson said.

Police were also able to recover a firearm but Dotson didn’t say where.

At the same time, officers were responding to a report of six rounds fired at North Bootz Avenue and West Hanssler Place, which was several blocks away. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Simmons remained at the Peoria County Jail on Friday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would appear in court to be formally charged.