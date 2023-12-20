PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man currently sitting in Peoria County Jail for an alleged Dec. 18 armed robbery and shooting has been charged with another shooting that occurred in November.

According to a Peoria police news release, 29-year-old Shiloe Beasley had been previously arrested after reports of an armed robbery with shots fired at the Dollar General on SW Adams Street.

A man was found suffering a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries. Peoria police found Beasley near the crime scene after matching a suspect description and he was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Back on Nov. 17, Peoria police also responded to a shooting near the 1800 block of South Griswold Street. A man sustained a serious gunshot wound but was in stable condition. There was no suspect information until Nov. 22 when detectives obtained photos of the suspect.

The suspect was still unknown for nearly a month before detectives identified Beasley as the suspect in the Nov. 17 shooting.

On Dec. 20, Beasley received additional charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.