PEORIA, Ill. (WBMD) — A North Peoria man is in jail Thursday after being arrested on weapons charges late Thursday night, Peoria police announced.

Dylan B. Starr, 25, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of firearm without a valid FOID card, harassment by telephone and harassment through an electronic communication which threatened injury.

He could appear before a judge on Friday to be formally charged.

According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were sent the 3000 block of West Wiswall Street on a report of a person having trouble with a man. By the time they arrived, the release stated, Starr had left.

Officers later found him in the 1800 block of South Laramie Street where he was taken into custody without incident. While searching him, officers allegedly found a handgun, the release stated.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.