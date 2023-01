PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies.

24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.

Turner was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for each armed robbery indictment.

Bond is set at $100,000 and arraignment is set for Feb. 9.