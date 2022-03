PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 58-year-old Peoria man has been indicted on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for knowingly committing a sex act with a child younger than 13.

Lonnie L. Kimbrough is facing the charge from an incident that happened in January.

The case is assigned to Judge Katherine S. Gorman and State’s Attorney is Brian Fitzsimmons.

Kimbrough has been released and will appear for arraignment on Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m.