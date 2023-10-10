PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria County Grand Jury has indicted a Peoria man for an alleged sex act with a child under 13 years of age.

Court records show that 33-year-old Gildardo Fernandez allegedly committed the act between September 2022 and September 2023.

Fernandez was formally indicted for predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. Judge John Vespa will oversee the proceedings.

The arraignment date has been set for Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. An existing pretrial detention order remains in effect.