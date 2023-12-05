PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria Grand Jury indicted a Peoria man on Tuesday for allegedly resisting a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

A Grand Jury news release states that 19-year-old Rayland Drain had been arrested back in August after police had tried to approach Drain and another man near North Insituitie Place and West Gilbert Avenue while they were wearing ski masks around 2:30 a.m.

Allegedly, Drain fled from officers before surrendering a short time later. Officers found a ski mask, gloves, and a loaded firearm on his flight path. A backpack with burglary tools and gloves was also found.

Resisting a peace officer is a Class A Misdemeanor and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon is a Class 4 Felony.

The arraignment date has been set for Dec. 7 at 1:15 p.m. with Judge John P Vespa assigned to the case.