PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Bluff man was indicted Tuesday on charges he allegedly sexually abused a person under the age of 17.

Michael Montford, 26, whose address is listed in the 700 block of East Seneca Place, faces one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges allege the victim was between 13 and 17 and that Montford was at least five years older than the victim. The incident allegedly happened on April 1.

His bond was previously set at $50,000, and Montford will next appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.