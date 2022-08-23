PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Pierre Montrell Comer has been indicted on three counts in relation to an attack on a woman using a sledgehammer in July of this year.

Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property for his attack on Nicole Cohon on July 14.

According to Grand Jury indictment papers, Comer knowingly and without cause made physical contact with and caused great bodily harm to Nicole Cohon using a sledgehammer. He also damaged her 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix during the attack.

Comer, 42, is believed to be homeless. He is set to remain in custody until his arraignment date of Thursday, Sept. 8.