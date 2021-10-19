Peoria man indicted for attempted first degree murder, home invasion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man who had a short standoff with police in early October has been indicted on an attempted murder charge, as well as a home invasion charge and an aggravated battery charge.

Police said 30-year-old LaMarcus T. Chappell of Peoria shot Kiera Malone several times on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Aspen Bluff Apartments located in the 2600 block of N. Lavalle Ct. The shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m.

When police arrived at the apartment, they tried to make contact with Chappell, who barricaded himself inside the apartment along with Malone, other adults, and at least five minors.

As police knocked at the door, Chappell reportedly fired shots at officers through the door. Officers did not return fire, but, they did talk Chappell into surrendering.

Police took Chappell into custody without incident and transported him to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes.

As they entered the apartment, they found Malone with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Chappell has an arraignment hearing on Thursday. His bond is set at $1.5 million.