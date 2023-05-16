PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria man in connection with a May stabbing incident.

Grand jurors returned a two-count bill of indictment against 54-year-old Alton Russell on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Officers had forced entry into a residence on information an assault was occurring before finding the female adult victim with multiple stab wounds.

Russell ignored officer commands and was taken into custody after being Tased.

The arraignment date has been set for May 25 at 9:30 a.m.

His Bond is set at $300,000.