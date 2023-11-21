PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Donte D. Agnew, 21, faces a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting of Davion Parker.

Police have been looking for him since the shooting along with another man, 24-year-old Torreon Carey. A prosecutor with the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office said last week that Carey has not been taken into custody.

And there is no record of him being booked recently into the Peoria County Jail.

Parker had been shot at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive which is in the Lexington Hills apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a minivan in the parking lot and Parker was inside.

Agnew will next appear in court on Nov. 29 for his arraignment. He has previously been ordered held pending the outcome of his case.

If convicted, Agnew faces up to life in prison.