PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was indicted on Tuesday for firing a gun at a vehicle in February.

According to a Grand Jury press release, 25-year-old James Curtis discharged a firearm in the direction of a vehicle near W Oakcrest Drive in Peoria.

Curtis has been indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

His arraignment date is set for March 9.