PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in late June.

Tramier Pate, 23, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the June 26 death of 14-year-old Omarius Gates of Peoria.

Gates was shot in the back, according to autopsy results and likely died instantly.

At about 10:16 p.m., officers were called to the area of West Richwoods Boulevard and North Molleck Drive on a report of a man shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a boy in the 3100 block of Molleck. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

During a bond hearing for Pate a day or two after the incident, Peoria County prosecutors alleged the shooting stemmed from a botched robbery where the assailant thought he was stealing a real gun.

Instead, the weapon Tramier Pate, 23, thought he was taking from a 14-year-old boy was actually a toy, wrapped up in black tape. It did have a real magazine attached to it but otherwise, it was not real, said Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench during the hearing.

The murder count was filed under the state’s “felony murder” provision which states that if someone is commits a forcible felony – in this case armed robbery – and a person dies, they can be charged with murder.

If convicted, Pate faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison.