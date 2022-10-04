PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Jared S. Sprakties, age 41, was indicted Tuesday for indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, having occurred in July of this year.

The charge of indecent solicitation of a child, a class 3 felony, alleges that Sprakties knowingly solicited a child (or someone he believed to be a child) to perform sex acts that, if performed, would have violated the statute of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Sprakties is also indicted for grooming, which states that he used a computer and/or text to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit sex acts with him, send pornographic pictures of children, or otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct. Grooming is a class 4 felony.

Sprakties has been released from custody and set to be arraigned in court on Thursday, Oct. 13.