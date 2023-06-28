PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been charged for the second time this year with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Qualin C. Lewis, 23, was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on that single count for allegedly having have a Glock handgun on March 16 of this year. Lewis had been convicted of burglary stemming from a 2020 incident previously, according to court records.

The charge is a nonprobationable felony that could send him to prison for up to 10 years.

That mirrors a count from earlier this month where Peoria County prosecutors alleged that on June 7, Lewis had in his possession a a Draco AK-47 pistol when police arrested him at a house in the 2800 block of West Ann Street.

Lewis had been under surveillance by Peoria police, the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after being linked by DNA to an incident in March where shots were fired at sheriff’s deputies in the same area, near the intersection of West Ann and Oregon streets.

Based upon the report number from the sheriff’s office and the one on the latest, it appears Lewis is being indicted for possessing a gun during the incident where the deputies were shot at. No one was injured.

Deputies had been sent to the area after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated four rounds had been fired. When they arrived, deputies saw a man with a hoodie who immediately fired several shots at the two officers, according to Watkins’ Facebook post.

The man was able to flee and neither of the deputies were injured. They were able to recover two firearms and shell casings at the scene. One of the weapons was stolen from Chicago.

The latter gun possession case has not yet been heard from a grand jury. That will likely occur within the next few weeks. If convicted, he also faces up to 10 years on that charge as well.