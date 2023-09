PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria man for possessing a firearm while registered as a felon.

Julius Branscumb, 40, faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm with defaced identification. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 14 years in prison.

According to the charges, the gun in question was a .45-caliber Hi-Point pistol with its serial numbers scratched off.

Branscumb’s arraignment date is set for Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.