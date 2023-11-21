PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted by a Peoria County grand jury for allegedly possessing an illegal machine gun.

Jyquan Allen, 19, was charged Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon for the alleged machine gun that was found in the passenger compartment of the car he was in. The charge is a class X felony which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Probation is not an option.

In addition, Allen was also indicted on counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, all stemming from the same Oct. 20 incident where he didn’t stop for a Peoria County sheriff’s deputy.

The latter two counts are both Class 4 felonies which carry a maximum of three years in prison.

Circuit Judge John Vespa has been assigned to the case. Allen’s arraignment date has been set for Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m.