PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for the murder of Michael Davis Jr. Tuesday.

According to court records, 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police identified Blackes as a suspect in the shooting that killed Davis near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street on June 28.

Blakes was arrested on June 30, and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

His arraignment date has been set for July 14.