PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Grand Jury has released indictments for 39-year-old Brandon L. Eckwood for a shooting that occurred on March 13.

Eckwood has been indicted with three counts of aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of KG’s Bar and Grill when Eckwood was accused of shooting three victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Eckwood’s arraignment date is set for April 27.

Bond has been set at $200,000.