PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee.

According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3.

Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Linwood was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 8.

His arraignment date is scheduled to be held on Jan. 5.