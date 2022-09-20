PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17.

According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

On Aug. 17, police responded to a shot spotter at Trewyn Avenue and Oregon Street, but found nothing at the scene. Later police responded to a report of Hardges being struck by a vehicle and transported him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After locating the vehicle that struck Hardges, officers learned from the driver that Harges had been firing a gun near Trewyn Avenue and Oregon Street, where he struck the driver’s vehicle with gunfire. The driver received minor injuries. Hardges was stuck by the vehicle during this incident.

Hardges will appear for his arraignment on Nov. 10.