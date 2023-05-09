PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man faces up to 30 years behind bars after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury for shooting at someone last month.

Zachariah Charles, 20, who is listed as homeless in court records, was charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the April 15 incident in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

At about 9:10 a.m. that day, officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, who said he had been shot at. He wasn’t struck by a bullet but did suffer minor injuries, according to police, due to debris from a nearby bullet strike.

Charles had already fled the scene and along the path he ran, officers allegedly found a discarded handgun.

He will next appear in court on May 11 to be arraigned on the charges. Charles’ bond is $100,000.