PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been indicted for striking a police officer with his car and attempting to flee.

A Peoria grand jury news release confirms that 25-year-old Brandon Collier has been charged with two Class 4 Felonies, one for aggravated fleeing and eluding and one for aggravated assault.

The indictment accuses Collier of driving his car at a Bartonville officer before attempting to flee in his car.

Collier’s arraignment date has been set for August 24 at 10:30 a.m. Bond is set at $40,000.