PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury returned a two-count bill of indictment against a Central Peoria man related to the deadly June 18 shooting of a teenage boy.

The counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon against Markes M. Wilson, 28, don’t allege he shot or killed Emarion L. Carpenter. The charges allege he illegally possessed a weapon as a felon and shot in the direction of Carpenter on that day.

Peoria police were called to the 800 block of West McBean Street at about 12:36 a.m. after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 12 rounds had been fired. Shortly after, another alert came for 12 rounds in the 300 block of South Merriman Street and four rounds in the 1300 block of Southwest Phoenix Drive.

All those streets are within a few blocks of each other.

Officers found a boy at the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, another victim, Carpenter, was found in the 1200 block of Saint Martin Drive. He had been shot several times and was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Markes will next appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 15 years in prison.