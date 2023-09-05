PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month has been indicted by a Peoria County grand jury.

However, Lovell T. Eggleston, 34, is not facing murder charges. Rather, he’s been charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Killed on Aug. 19 was 42-year-old Maurice Young who lived on East Virginia Avenue in Peoria. Initial autopsy results, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, showed Young died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He likely died within seconds, the coroner added.

Eggleston’s charges are under the same police report number as the homicide which occurred on Saturday. They don’t allege he killed or even shot Young in the 400 block of East Arcadia Avenue. Rather, the discharge count alleges he fired a gun in the direction of a vehicle that he knew or should have known was occupied.

The other count alleges he is a convicted felon and illegally possessed a firearm, citing a prior 2022 drug conviction where he was sentenced to seven years in prison. The case had been filed in 2017, and Eggleston had been in and out of custody, according to court records, until it was resolved.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Eggleston will next appear in court on Thursday for his arraignment. Bond in his case is set at $150,000.