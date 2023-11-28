PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment against a Peoria man in connection with a shooting more than two years ago.

Trevion Johnson, 28, is now charged with a single count of aggravated battery in connection with the June 16, 2021, incident in the 2200 block of South Oregon Street in South Peoria.

Details were sparse in the charges but it alleges Johnson shot another man and caused an “injury.”

Johnson is currently on pretrial release after being arrested and booked into the Peoria County Jail in mid-November. He will next appear in court on Dec. 14.

If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison. Probation is not an option.