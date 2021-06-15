Peoria man indicted in March homicide case

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grand jury indicted Allen Schimmelpfennig on Tuesday for first degree murder, and the following concealment of that death.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Allen K. Schimmelpfennig for the murder of Gabriel Cook back in March.

Gabriel Cook was reported missing on March 9. Peoria Police began an investigation which led them to Schimmelpfennig who was taken in for questioning and eventually arrested for the crime.

Additionally, Schimmelpfennig was charged with concealing Cook’s death, with full knowledge of the homicidal nature of the death.

Schimmelpfennig’s arraignment will take place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and bail is set at $2,000,000.