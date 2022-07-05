PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on three counts for allegedly killing 21-year-old Roger Browder in May.

Stephen Coaxum, 34, of Peoria, is facing two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing Browder. Coaxum is also accused of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

As previously reported, police responded to the shooting on May 21, near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue, where they found Browder with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Browder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, Coaxum was identified as a suspect and was arrested on June 22 by Peoria Police’s Special Investigation Division. Coaxum was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

After Coaxum’s arrest, a search warrant was executed near Lavalle Court and Marengo Drive, where several firearms were recovered.

Coaxum’s bond has been set at $2 million.