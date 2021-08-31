Peoria man indicted on attempted murder, aggravated battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge as well as an aggravated battery charge.

Police said 29-year-old Jared M. Cameron of Peoria shot a man in the face on Sunday, Aug. 15 near North Flora Avenue and West Archer Avenue. The man was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Peoria police previously asked for help in finding Cameron, but on Thursday, Aug. 19, Cameron turned himself in at the Peoria Police Department at approximately 1 p.m. and was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cameron has an arraignment hearing on Thursday. His bond is set at $1 million.