PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a Peoria County courtroom Tuesday, the man police said damaged a grocery store in Peoria on July 10.

Court records show 34-year-old Decole Foster damaged the building of city market with fire or an explosive.

Police said foster should have known people were inside at the time of the fire. He was charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Foster is expected to be back in court for arraignment Wednesday.