PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted.

The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.

Court records show Drummond entered a woman’s home and proceeded to hit her in the head. He also set fire to the woman’s van on Jan. 24, according to the indictment.

Drummond has a laundry list of previous charges that reaches back to 1992, including domestic battery.

His bond is set at $250,000, with $200,000 stemming from the incident in October. He has an arraignment hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.