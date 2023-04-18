PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria County grand jury indicted a man Tuesday in connection with a shots-fired incident in late March.

According to Peoria County court records, a two-count indictment was returned against 22-year-old Dywane Daye Jr., charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to the indictments, on March 25, Daye fired a gun in the direction of another person near the 2100 block of West Malone Avenue, and had been in possession of an MPA 9mm handgun after having been previously convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 27 and his bond was previously set at $75,000.

Daye was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison for for the earlier aggravated discharge case. Because he’s already been convicted of that offense, he faces up to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.