PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a man for nearly striking a Peoria police car with his vehicle while trying to flee officers’ attempts to arrest him.

Braylan M. Walls, 20, faces charge of aggravated assault, aggerated fleeing and eluding and criminal damage to state-supported property in connection with the June 28 incident.

Officers had initially responded to the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue on a report of trouble with a man, according to police. That man, allegedly Walls, then got into his vehicle and fled, striking several cars in the area.

A short time later, Walls’ vehicle collided with a car in the area of East Frye and North Peoria avenues. That driver, the one who was struck, suffered minor injuries.

Walls then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest in the 300 block of East Nebraska Avenue. Inside of his vehicle, officers found a handgun, police have said.

The aggravated assault charges allege Walls drove his car towards two Peoria police officers, putting them in reasonable fear of being injured. All four charges are class 4 felonies which means he faces up to three years in prison. Probation is also an option.

Walls remains in the Peoria County Jail on $100,000 bond. He will next appear in court on July 27 for his arraignment.