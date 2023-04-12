PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a home invasion that occurred just south of Downtown Peoria.

Arrested after a brief struggle was 33-year-old Lajuan M. Porch, said Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth in a news release.

Officers had been dispatched to the 100 block of North Braves Court on a report of a home invasion. When they arrived, Porch had already fled the scene, Roth said in the news release.

Later, officers with the Bradley University Police Department found a vehicle driven by Porch in the 1100 block of West Main Street. Peoria police officers arrived shortly after and arrested Porch.

Porch was booked into the Peoria County Jail on home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He could appear in Peoria County Circuit Court later on Wednesday to be formally charged.

Anyone with information on this or other violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.