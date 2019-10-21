Peoria man killed in Marshall County vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. — A Peoria man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Rt. 29 in Marshall County on Sunday afternoon.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Donald “Skip” Burhans, 69, of Peoria died after his sport-utility vehicle struck a pick-up truck head-on around 2:30 p.m.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and EMS received a 9-1-1 call at 2:48 p.m. for the motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Thenius Road. According to witnesses and reports, Burhans, was driving in the northbound lane of the two-lane road when he struck the truck.

Burhans was found unresponsive and restrained in his seatbelt in his vehicle. After he was extricated from the vehicle, he was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center “in grave condition,” Harwood said.

Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced deceased at 3:451 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy and toxicology tests are pending and the name of the other driver is currently unknown.