LINCOLN, Neb. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was killed running from a traffic stop in Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

According to KLKNTV.Com, Michael Shadbolt, 26, was stopped on Interstate 80 between the Milford and Crete exits at around 3 p.m. Police said Shadbolt was in possession of marijuana and more than 16 pounds of concentrated THC products.

Shadbolt was hit by a vehicle traveling west when he attempted to run across the interstate.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.