PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Peoria man now faces up to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to a child porn related charge.

Andrew M. Harrison, 26, pleaded in Peoria County Circuit Court to the single count of dissemination of child porn, a felony that carries a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.

In return for his plea, prosecutors agreed to a range of six years at the minimum to 12 years at the maximum.

The charge alleges the video he was linked to had a child under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 13 in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Paul Gilfillian.