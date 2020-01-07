Peoria man pleads guilty to 2010 murder

PEORIA, Ill. — Nearly ten years after the murder, Breon Augusta pleads guilty in the death of 20-year-old Michael L. Malone.

Police said in June 31-year-old Augusta turned himself in regarding the Dec. 26, 2010 homicide that left Malone. Officers were called to a shooting at 7:37 p.m. that night in the 1800 block of West Howett St where they found Malone shot several times; he was taken to the hospial where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received information leading to Augusta’s identification. He turned himself in on the morning of June 12, 2019 and was taken into custody.

Augusta’s sentencing hearing will be held February 26.