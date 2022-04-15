PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun Thursday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded Glock Model 19, 9 mm caliber pistol equipped with a select-fire auto-sear converting it into a fully automatic weapon.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Young fled from Peoria Police officers who were seeking to arrest him for multiple outstanding warrants. Young initially fled on a motorized bike, but discarded the bike and fled on foot through a residential area.

After officers apprehended Young, they located the Glock Model 19 on his person, with live rounds in the chamber and equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine.

According to Peoria County records, Young was arrested for several charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, resisting arrest, and failure to appear.

Young faces statutory penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, up to a three-year term of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

Young will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing on Aug. 18, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Peoria.

This incident was investigated by the Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.