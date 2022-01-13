Peoria man pleads not guilty to July murder, trial to start in March

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the July murder of a 19-year-old.

Marvin Alexander, 20, pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors allege on July 19, Alexander shot and killed De-Monyae Phelps, 19, in a car on South Shelley St., across from the Proctor Recreation Center

Alexander evaded arrest for several months until he was captured by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Peoria Police on Dec. 28.

Alexander is being held at the Peoria County Jail on a $1 million bond. His trial was scheduled for March 14, with a scheduling conference on March 3.