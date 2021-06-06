Man pronounced dead after home invasion in Peoria Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police say one man is dead after an apparent home invasion.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, Peoria Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of West Gilbert.

Officers located a victim, an adult male, on the ground in the backyard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

First responding officers began life saving measures, however the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria police believe the resident arrived home and may have interrupted a burglary in progress. When the resident confronted the intruder, shots were fired.

The Peoria County Coroner was on scene and will identify the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The resident of the home was transported to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for interview purposes.

The incident is under investigation by and will be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s office for review of any possible charges. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or camera footage that could help the investigation, to contact Detective Clint Rezac with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 494-8364 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.