PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A traffic stop on March 21 led to federal indictments for a Peoria man.

According to the Peoria Grand Jury, 18-year-old Damar Watts has been indicted for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers had originally conducted a traffic stop on March 21, before finding a loaded machine gun in the passenger compartment of the vehicle near the 1200 block of W. Main Street.

The arraignment date has been set for April 20.