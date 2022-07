PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man facing two counts of first-degree murder from a July incident has requested to represent himself in court.

According to indictment papers, Marvin Alexander, 20, shot and killed Demonyae Phelps near the 300 block of Shelley Street in Peoria on July 20, 2021.

He is also facing an aggravated battery charge. He pled not guilty to the charges on Jan. 13.

Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond, and his review hearing will be held on July 28.