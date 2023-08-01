PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 47 years in prison for shooting a South Peoria man in his basement during a botched armed robbery.

The sentence was identical to one that was overturned in 2021 by a trio of appellate court judges who said Michael Howard’s conviction was flawed and thus, the sentence was too.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons handed down the sentence during a Tuesday afternoon hearing in Peoria County Circuit Court.

Three weeks ago, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before rejecting Howard’s claim that he didn’t plan to rob Garrison Collins, who was found dead in his South Peoria basement on Feb. 28, 2017, from a single gunshot wound.

The panel of 12 found Howard, 33, guilty of armed robbery and first-degree murder, a find that exposed him to a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors contended Howard and his girlfriend, Samantha Gordon, had planned to rob Collins. In 2018, Gordon was convicted of murder and sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

Howard was convicted of murder and a weapons’ count in 2018. However, that case was reversed and sent back to Peoria County in 2021 by the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa. A trio of judges there found Howard’s attorney at the time didn’t ask to hold two trials: one for murder and one for the weapons offense.

It’s not uncommon in Peoria County to see a defense attorney ask to separate a charge like possession of a weapon by a felon as it could open door into their client’s past that juries might use. However, it’s also seen as a possible risk as it gives prosecutors a second chance for a conviction on what is usually a lesser charge.

Howard was given credit for roughly 6 1/2 years already spent in custody. That means that barring another appeal, he will be released in about 40 1/2 years.