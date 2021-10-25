Peoria man selected as one of 50 Disney Magic Makers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Disney chose one of Peoria’s own as one of 50 Magic Makers for its 50th anniversary, honoring those who made an impact on their community during the pandemic.

Michael Murphy raised more than $24,000 last year to install water bottle fillers at 14 Peoria Public Schools, along with stocking “Little Free” libraries and pantries with books and food.

Murphy said he joined a Zoom call thinking he was going to submit more paperwork, but was told he was selected as one of 50 Disney Magic Makers.

“It really did surprise me and catch me off guard,” he said.

He said he is honored to win, but its all thanks to the community.

“I just look at it as I’m trying to do something to make a positive impact in the community, but it wasn’t anything I did on my own. It was definitely a huge team effort,” said Murphy.

Murphy wins a trip to Disney World and a year of Disney Plus. He said he is a big Disney fan and is excited to make the trip with his husband and four adopted children.