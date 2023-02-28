PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for an armed 2019 Bank robbery.

According to a Department of Justice press release, 51-year-old Dante Latice Williams was sentenced to 262 months in prison for robbing First Mid Bank and Trust in Galesburg, followed by five years of supervised release.

Williams’ girlfriend and accomplice Irene Belton pled guilty in Jan. 2022 and was sentenced to 43 months in prison.

On Feb. 27, 2019, Belton drove Williams from Peoria to Galesburg knowing he was planning to rob a bank. Belton experienced mechanical problems with the van, so she parked and waited in the van while Williams went to First Mid Bank and Trust.

Upon arrival at the bank, Williams approached the teller and demanded money. He displayed an electrical discharge weapon and caused it to discharge on several occasions.

The teller handed Williams more than $2,000, which he and Belton used to make small purchases at local stores and restaurants.

They were both arrested in the parking lot of a local restaurant. Belton had most of the money in her purse, and Williams still had the electrical discharge weapon.

The disguise Williams used was located in Belton’s van.

Williams had a history of convictions, starting with auto thefts at age 15, and a previous bank robbery in 2007.