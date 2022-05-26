PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man facing prison time for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm in 2020.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 29-year-old Dontarius S. Dixon was sentenced to nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Dixon falsified documents by stating that he was the actual buyer of a firearm when in fact he was buying the firearm for a convicted felon.

The felon was an acquaintance of Dixon’s, who offered him $1,200 to purchase a firearm for both the felon and for himself. Dixon took possession of the firearms on Sep. 11, 2020, and delivered the firearm to the felon the same day.

On Sep. 12, 2020, Police recovered the firearm from a vehicle outside Dream Night Club in Peoria. The handgun was in possession of the felon, who was a documented gang member. The firearm was accompanied by an extended magazine, several additional magazines, ammunition, and a speed loader.

Dixon also called police to a shooting incident on W. Farmington road on Sep. 28, 2020. Dixon reported he was shot by a male who fled on foot, but he later confessed that he lied to police and had actually accidentally shot himself, before throwing the gun in a bush on Farmington road. The gun was later recovered by the ATF.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid found Dixon had put others at great risk by putting guns in the hands of individuals who couldn’t possess them.

Dixon was indicted in August 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022.

The ATF and Peoria Police Department assisted with the investigation.